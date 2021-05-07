COVID-19 in South Dakota: 76 total new cases; Death toll at 1,980; Active cases at 1,251

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 76 new total COVID-19 cases and three deaths were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health on Friday.

According to the latest update, there are 77 current hospitalizations, compared to Thursday (90). Total hospitalizations are at 7,435.

Active cases are now at 1,251, down from Thursday (1,309).

The state’s total case count is now at 123,233, up from Thursday (123,157).

Total recovered cases are now at 120,002 compared to 119,871 on Thursday.

Three new deaths was reported by the Department of Health on Friday, bringing the death toll to 1,980. The new death were three men in the following age ranges: 30 -39 (1) and 80+ (2).

As of Friday, there have been 97 cases of B.1.1.7 variant found in South Dakota. There are two cases of the B.1.351 variant and 13 cases of B.1.429. One case of B.1.427 and two cases of P.1 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 347,056, up from Thursday (346,524).

There were 608 new persons tested in the data reported Friday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 12.5%.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 5.4%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 3.8%.

According to the DOH, 323,286 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 17,649 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 271,560 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 333,447 persons.

There have been 126,182 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 152,842 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

As of Friday, 55.47% of the population eligible for the vaccine in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 48.87% have completed the vaccination series.

Vaccines are currently being given to anyone 16-year-old and above in South Dakota.