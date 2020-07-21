COVID-19 in South Dakota: 76 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 118; Active cases at 820

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Total positive coronavirus cases surpassed 8,000 on Tuesday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s daily test result update.

There were 76 new positive cases of COVID-19 announced on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 8,019, up from Monday (7,943). Total recoveries from the virus increased to 7,081, up 85 from Monady (6,996).

Active cases decreased to 820 from 829 on Monday.

The death toll remained at 118.

The number of current hospitalizations went down to 62 from Monday (65). Total hospitalizations increased to 776 from Monday (774).

There are now 91,826 negative test results in the state, up from Monday (90,711).

A total of 1,191 new test results were reported Tuesday. There was 577 tests reported on Monday.

