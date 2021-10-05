COVID-19 in South Dakota: 756 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,161; Active cases at 6,889

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 700 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 756 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 146,594, up from Monday (145,839). Tuesday updates from the state health department include data from Saturday and Sunday.

The number of active cases declined to 6,889, down from Monday (7,215).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,161, up one from Monday (2,160).

Current hospitalizations are at 220, up from Monday (201). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,496, up from Monday (7,462).

Total recovered cases are now at 137,544, up from Monday (136,464). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.9% for Sept. 27 through Oct. 3.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,514,604 total tests reported as of Tuesday, up 6,518 from 1,508,086 total tests reported on Monday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 54 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There were 46 confirmed cases of the Delta variant added on Monday. The total is now at 592 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Tuesday, 65% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.91% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 441,912 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 318,204 of the Moderna vaccine and 28,256 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 153,376 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 253 over the previous report. There’s been 210,544 persons have received doses of Pfizer, up 845 people.