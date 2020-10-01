COVID-19 in South Dakota: 747 new positive cases; 13 new deaths; DOH experiencing a reporting delay

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A daily-record total of 747 new positive coronavirus were announced Thursday by the South Dakota Department of Health, which also added its website reporting is experiencing delays.

In addition to 747 new COVID-19 cases, DOH officials said there were 13 new deaths and 28 new hospitalizations.

State epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said a couple days worth of data were “injected” into Thursday’s report.

Clayton says the new test results for the past 24 hours include 502 new positive cases; the other 245 cases are old results being added as of Thursday.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says the state discovered some reports of out of state tests were being held in a file rather than being added to the daily reported results.

The South Dakota Department of Health will also move from bi-weekly media briefings on COVID-19 to one meeting per week.

Stay with KELOLAND News for updates when all of Thursday’s COVID-19 data is released.

