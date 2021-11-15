COVID-19 in South Dakota: 745 total new cases; Death toll at 2,289; Active cases at 6,535

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were eight new COVID-19 deaths reported in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health, bringing the total to 2,289, up from 2,281 on Friday.

The new deaths include five women and three men in the following age ranges: 60-69 (3); 70-79 (1); 80+(4).

There were 745 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Monday bringing the state’s total case count to 160,088, up from Friday (159,343).

The number of active cases reported on Monday is at 6,535, up from Friday (6,496).

Current hospitalizations are at 243, up from Friday (233). Total hospitalizations are at 8,129, up from 8,087 on Friday.

Total recovered cases are now at 151,264, up from Friday (150,566).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,658,390, total tests reported as of Monday, up 7,816 from 1,650,574 total tests reported Friday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 15.5% for Nov. 5 – 11.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 63 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 775 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of 86 over the previous report.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Monday, 68.78% the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.70% have completed the vaccination series. 12.62% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 531,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 380,209 of the Moderna vaccine and 32,219 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 164,652 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 225,710 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 56,281 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 34,145 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 832 have received a Janssen booster.