COVID-19 in South Dakota: 739 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,203; Active cases at 5,679

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 739 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 151,088, up from Monday (150,350).

Data from Saturday and Sunday is also included in the Tuesday update, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The number of active cases reported on Tuesday is at 5,679, down from Monday (5,819).

The death toll from COVID-19 is at 2,203, up from Monday (2,202). The one new death is a man in the 70-79 age range in Faulk County.

Current hospitalizations are at 195, up from Monday (193). Total hospitalizations are at 7,709, up from Monday (7,671).

Total recovered cases are now at 143,206, up from Monday (142,329). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.2% for October 11 – 17.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,564,044 total tests reported as of Tuesday, up 7,988 from 1,556,056 total tests reported Monday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 57 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 628 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Thursday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Tuesday, 66.16% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.12% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 491,965 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 337,757 of the Moderna vaccine and 29,819 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 158,902 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 129 over Monday. There have been 188,575 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer, which is down 3,086 compared to Monday.

As for booster doses, 31,464 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot and 2,966 have received a 3rd Moderna dose.