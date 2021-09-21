COVID-19 in South Dakota: 739 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,108; Active cases at 7,636

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 700 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

With 739 new total COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, the state’s total case count is now at 141,141, up from Monday (140,402). This update includes data from Saturday and Sunday.

Active cases are now at 7,636, down from Monday (7,927).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,108, up three from Monday (2,105). The three new deaths include one man and two women in the following age range: 60-69 (2) and 80+ (1). Deaths were in McPherson, Minnehaha and Pennington Counties.

Current hospitalizations are at 236, up from Monday (202). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,213, up from Monday (7,168).

Total recovered cases are now at 131,397, up from Monday (130,370). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.2% for September 13 through September 19.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,458,993 total tests reported as of Tuesday, up 6,660 from 1,452,333 total tests reported on Monday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 58 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There were 30 new Delta variant cases reported, bringing the total to 326 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Tuesday, 63.61% of the population 12-year-olds and above has received at least one dose while 57.97% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 431,906 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 315,242 of the Moderna vaccine and 27,739 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 151,880 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 260 over the previous report. 205,633 persons have received two doses of Pfizer, up 1,022 people.