COVID-19 in South Dakota: 735 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,243; Active cases decrease to 12,917

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Another 33 COVID-19 deaths were reported and active cases decreased in Saturday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,243. There have been 297 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were 19 men and 14 women in the following age ranges: 50-59 (2); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (11); and 80+ (19). The new deaths were listed in the following counties: Brookings (1); Brown (9); Codington (1); Davison (1); Day (1); Lawrence (1); Lincoln (1); McCook (1); Minnehaha (8); Oglala Lakota (2); Pennington (5); and Todd County (2).

On Saturday, 735 new coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 89,672, up from Friday (89,672). Total recovered cases are now at 76,247, up from Friday(72,840).

Active cases are now at 12,917, down from Friday (15,622).

Current hospitalizations are now at 452, down from Friday(467). Total hospitalizations are now at 5,125, up from Friday (5,086).

Total persons tested negative is now at 259,808, up from Friday (258,697).

There were 1,111 new persons tested reported on Saturday. Saturday’s new person tested positivity rate is 66%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 11.2%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.3%.

Only seven of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as not having “substantial” community spread.

