COVID-19 in South Dakota: 732 total new cases; Death toll rises to 286; Active cases at 5,533

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Nine new COVID-19 deaths were announced Saturday as South Dakota surpassed 5,500 active cases in the latest update from the state department of public health.

The death toll is now at 286. There have been 38 new deaths in the past four days. The new deaths on Saturday included three men and six women with one listed in the 60-69 age range and eight people listed in the 80+ age range. The new deaths were listed in the following counties: Clay (1), Davison (1), Fall River (1), Lincoln (2), Moody (1), Pennington (2) and Spink County (1).

On Saturday, 732 total new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 27,947, up from Friday (27,215). Total recovered cases are now at 22,128, up 378 from Friday (21,750).

Active cases went up to another daily record of 5,533, up from Friday (5,188).

On Wednesday, the DOH added “probable cases” to case counts. A probable case includes persons with positive antigen test for SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. There were 42 “probable cases” announced with 690 new confirmed cases. Confirmed cases are people with positive RT-PCR tests. There are 27,947 total cases (27,401 confirmed cases and 546 probable cases).

Current hospitalizations is now at 267, down from Friday (277). Total hospitalizations is now at 1,829, up from Friday (1,782).

Total persons tested negative is now at 188,538, up from Friday (186,938).

There were 2,332 new persons tested reported on Saturday, down from Friday (2,862).