COVID-19 in South Dakota: 73 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 59; Active cases at 1,063

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are an additional 5 deaths from COVID-19 in South Dakota.

The number of active cases stands at 1,063, up 22 since Thursday (1,041). 3,744 people have recovered; that’s up 26 from the day before.

There are 4,866 total positive cases of COVID-19, with 73 new positive cases announced on Friday.

The number of deaths stands went up by 5 to 59. Four of the deaths are in Minnehaha County and one in Beadle County.

95 patients are currently hospitalized, a decrease of 10 from Thursday (105). Throughout the pandemic, 418 people have needed to be hospitalized.

There have been 35,816 total negative tests in the state, up 1,583 since Thursday (34,233).