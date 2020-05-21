COVID-19 in South Dakota: 73 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 48; Active cases at 1,057

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 increased to 48 with two new deaths announced on Thursday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The new deaths were listed in the 30-39 age range and 80+ age range. One was in Pennington County and the other was in Minnehaha County. One was a female and one was a male.

A total of 73 new positive cases were announced Thursday for a total of 4,250, up from Wednesday (4,177). Active cases are at 1057, down from Wednesday (1,108).

There were 122 new recoveries announced on Thursday. South Dakota now has 3,145 recoveries.

Current hospitalizations are at 91, up 10 from Wednesday (81). Total hospitalizations are at 342, up from Wednesday (333).

Negative cases are at 27,051, up from Wednesday (26,212).

Minnehahah County has had 3,195 positive cases with 2,524 recoveries. Brown County is now at 221 positive cases, Lincoln County is at 211 and Pennington County is at 100 positive cases.

