COVID-19 in South Dakota: 72 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 81; Active cases at 827

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health has released new coronavirus numbers for the state on Sunday.

There were 72 new positive cases announced on Sunday, bringing the state total to 6,297, up from Saturday (6,225). Total recoveries are at 5,389, up 54 from Saturday (5,335). 

Active cases are at 827, up 18 from Saturday (809). 

Current hospitalizations are at 89, down two from Saturday (91). Total hospitalizations increased to 608, up 10 from Saturday (598). 

Total negative tests are at 66,729 throughout the pandemic.

The death toll remains at 81 on Sunday.

