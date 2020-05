SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, May 16 show a rise in recoveries and a drop in active cases.

The state is reporting a total of 3,959 positive cases in South Dakota, up 72 from Friday.

Active cases are now at 1,242, down 27 from Friday. Recoveries rose by 99 to a total of 2,673.

Current hospitalizations is at 75, down 5 from Friday.

The state total for negative tests in South Dakota is 24,217.