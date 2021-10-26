COVID-19 in South Dakota: 718 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,288; Active cases at 5,392

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 718 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 153,321, up from Monday (152,603).

Data from Saturday and Sunday is included in the Tuesday report.

Eight new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll from COVID-19 is at 2,228, up from Monday (2,220). The new deaths include five men and three women in the following age groups: 60-69 (4); 70-79 (2); 80+(2). Deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle (1), Butte (1), Fall River (1), Harding (1), Hyde (1), Minnehaha (2) and Pennington (1)

The number of active cases reported on Tuesday is at 5,392, down from Monday (5,625).

Current hospitalizations are at 193, up from Monday (179). Total hospitalizations are at 7,785, up from Monday (7,757).

Total recovered cases are now at 145,701, up from Monday (144,758). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 12.8% for October 18–24.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,591,439 total tests reported as of Tuesday, up 6,430 from 1,585,009 total tests reported as of Monday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 56 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 640 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Tuesday, 66.97% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.76% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 504,080 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 341,822 of the Moderna vaccine and 30,144 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 158,137 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, down 933 from Monday. There have been 182,729 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer, down 1,449 from Monday.

As for booster doses, 39,208 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot and 4,559 have received a 3rd Moderna dose.