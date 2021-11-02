COVID-19 in South Dakota: 718 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,249; Active cases at 5,513

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 718 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 155,603, up from Monday (154,885).

While the difference in the total case count reported Tuesday and Monday equals 718, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (566) and antigen, or new probable, cases (153), there were 719 new cases.

Eight new COVID-19 death was reported in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll from COVID-19 is at 2,249, up from Monday (2,241). The new deaths include four men and four women in the following age ranges: 20-29(1); 70-79 (3); 80+ (4). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Dewey, Hanson, Meade (2), Minnehaha and Pennington (3).

The number of active cases reported on Tuesday is at 5,513, up from Monday (5,483).

Current hospitalizations are at 202, down from Monday (205). Total hospitalizations are at 7,896, up from Monday (7,853).

Total recovered cases are now at 147,841, up from Monday (147,161). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.6% for October 25-31.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,613,716 total tests reported as of Tuesday, up 5,873 from 1,607,843 total tests reported Monday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 58 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 649 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of nine over Monday.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

As of Tuesday, 67.75% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.20% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 516,461 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 356,193 of the Moderna vaccine and 31,009 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 163,577 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 223,729 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 47,066 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot and 15,131 have received a 3rd Moderna dose.

Data from Saturday and Sunday is included in Tuesday’s update, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.