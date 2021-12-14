COVID-19 in South Dakota: 717 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,411; Active cases at 7,151

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 717 new total COVID-19 cases reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Monday, bringing the state’s total case count to 172,300, up from Monday (171,583).

The number of active cases reported on Tuesday is at 7,151, down from Monday (7,583).

There were four new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,411. The new deaths include three women and one man in the following age ranges: 60-69 (2); 80+ (2). The deaths were reported in Douglas, Hughes, Lawrence and Pennington Counties.

Current hospitalizations are at 284, up from Monday (273). Total hospitalizations are at 8,773, up from Monday (8,713).

Total recovered cases are now at 162,738, up from Monday (161,593).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,763,400 total tests reported as of Tuesday, up 6,589 from 1,756,811 total tests reported Monday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 14.1% for Dec. 6 – 12.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 65 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,143 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of 46 from the previous report. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

As of Tuesday, 66.08% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 54.67% have completed the vaccination series. 18.97% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 590,992 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 423,933 of the Moderna vaccine and 34,822 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 168,053 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 237,440 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 81,631 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 64,508 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 1,828 have received a Janssen booster.

Data from Saturday and Sunday is included in the Tuesday update.