COVID-19 in South Dakota: 71 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 65; Active cases at 1038

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are in for Sunday.

Active cases are at 1,038, up from Saturday (1,029). Total positive cases are now at 5,438, up 71 from Saturday (5,367).

Recoveries are at 4,335 with 62 new recoveries announced Sunday.

Current hospitalizations are at 87, down 6 from Saturday (93). Total hospitalizations are at 478, up from Saturday (474). 

Negative tests are at 51,622, up from Saturday (50,091).

The death toll from the coronavirus remains at 65 as new test results were announced Sunday by the South Dakota Department of Health

