COVID-19 in South Dakota: 7 total new cases; Death toll at 1,901; Active cases decrease to 2,067

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One new death was reported in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,901. The new death reported was a man from Spink County who was in the 70-79 age range.

Active cases are now at 2,067, down from Sunday (2,158).

South Dakota has seven new total cases of coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health.

While the difference in the total case count reported 113,596 and 113,589 equals 7, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (9) and antigen, or new probable, cases (2), there were 11 new cases.

The state’s total case count is at 113,596, up from Sunday (113,589).

Total recovered cases increased to 109,628, up from Sunday (109,531).

There are 67 current hospitalizations as of Monday compared to 72 on Sunday.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,708, up from Sunday (6,705).

South Dakota has now had 314,701 persons test negative, up from Sunday (314,540).

The new persons tested on Monday is 168. That is a 4% positive rate.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.1%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 7.4%.

According to the DOH, 131,918 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered, 497 of the Janssen vaccine and 129,470 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 261,885 people.

There have been 44,027 people who have completed two doses of Moderna and 47,980 who have received two does of Pfizer, according to the DOH. 497 people have completed the Janssen vaccine series.