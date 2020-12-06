COVID-19 in South Dakota: 687 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,110; Active cases at 16,432

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota surpassed 1,100 deaths due to the coronavirus as 19 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Sunday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,110. There have been 164 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were 7 women and 12 men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 60-69 (2); 70-79 (4); and 80+ (12). The new deaths were listed in the following counties: Aurora (2), Brookings (2), Davison (2), Gregory (1), Hamlin (2), Meade (1), Minnehaha (1), Pennington (6), Roberts (1) and Sanborn (1).

On Sunday, 687 new total coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 85,991, up from Saturday (85,304). Total recovered cases are now at 68,449, up from Saturday (68,011).

Active cases are at 16,432, up from Saturday (16,202).

Current hospitalizations are now at 497, down from Saturday (512). Total hospitalizations are at 4,835, up from Saturday (4,793). The DOH says 23.6-percent of all adult ICU beds are available. The state website says 111 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.

There are now 254,004 persons tested negative, up from Saturday (253,065).

On Sunday, 1,626 new persons tested were reported. The new persons tested positivity rate for Sunday is 42.2%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 13.8%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The 1-day PCR test positivity rate for Sunday is 13%.

Only six of South Dakota’s 66 counties are not listed as having “substantial” community spread.