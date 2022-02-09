SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases dropped below 20,000 in South Dakota for the first time in almost a month on Wednesday.

Active cases are now at 17,583, down from Tuesday (20,824). The last time that number was below 20,000 was on January 10, 2022 (17,219).

The South Dakota Department of Health reported nine new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,706, up from Tuesday (2,697). The new reported deaths are two females and seven males in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1), 70-79 (2) and 80+ (6). The following counties reported new deaths: Beadle (1), Brookings (1), Fall River (1), Grant (1), Hamlin (1), Minnehaha (1) and Pennington (3).

All 66 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 312 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, the same as on Tuesday (312). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,329 total people who have been hospitalized.

On Wednesday, the DOH dashboard overview reported 670 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case count to 232,046, up from Tuesday (231,379). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

As of Feb. 3, the DOH has combined antigen and PCR COVID-19 numbers to list a total number of confirmed (PCR) and probable (antigen) cases. KELOLAND had combined the PCR and antigen results prior to this for reporting the total number of new cases, but we did previously track the separated antigen and PCR cases.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 23.2% for Feb. 1 – 7.

The number of recovered cases is at 211,757.

There have been 1,422 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of two. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

There are 315 Omicron cases, an increase of 13.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 70.43% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.63% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 31.20% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 658,936 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 461,319 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,153 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 172,333 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 253,238 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 112,725 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 86,949 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,596 have received a Janssen booster.