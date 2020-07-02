COVID-19 in South Dakota: 67 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 97; Active cases at 814

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus in South Dakota is now at 97, up four from Wednesday (93), according to Thursday’s report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Two of the victims are reported in the 80+ years age range and two are reported in the 60-69 years range. The four new deaths come from four counties: Beadle, Buffalo, Lyman and Pennington.

There were 67 new positive cases announced Thursday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 6,893 up from Wednesday (6,826). Total recoveries increased to 5,982 with 49 new recoveries announced, up from Wednesday (5,933).

Active cases are now at 814, up from Wednesday (800). Current hospitalizations are at 64, which is down one from Wednesday (65). Total hospitalizations are at 683, up nine from Wednesday (674).

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 75,048 negative test results reported as of Thursday, up 931 from Wednesday (74,117). There were a total of 998 test results reported Thursday.