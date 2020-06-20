COVID-19 in South Dakota: 67 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 81; Active cases at 809

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health has released new coronavirus numbers for the state on Saturday.

There were 67 new positive cases announced on Saturday, bringing the state total to 6,225, up from Friday (6,158). Total recoveries are at 5,335, up 59 from Friday (5,276).

Active cases are at 809, up eight from Friday (801).

Current hospitalizations are at 91, down four from Friday (95). Total hospitalizations increased to 598, up nine from Friday (589).

Total negative tests are at 65,690 throughout the pandemic.

The death toll remains at 81 on Saturday.