COVID-19 in South Dakota: 67 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 50; Active cases at 1,075

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 1,075 people are sick with COVID-19 in South Dakota as of Tuesday.

That’s the active case count according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

4,653 people have tested postive for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic in the state, with 67 new positive cases announced on Tuesday. Positive cases were at 4,586 on Monday.

3,528 people have recovered with 113 new recoveries as of Tuesday; there were 3,415 recoveries as of Monday.

106 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; the number of people ever hospitalized is at 378, up from Monday (364).

Deaths from COVID-19 remain at 50.

There are 32,385 negatives tests, up 1,688 from Monday. (30,697)