COVID-19 in South Dakota: 666 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,501; Active cases at 5,733

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has surpassed 1,500 deaths due to COVID-19, as 13 more deaths were reported in Saturday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported data from 1 p.m. on Dec. 30 to 1 p.m. on Dec. 31. in Saturday’s update. A COVID-19 update was not provided by the state on New Year’s Day.

The death toll is now at 1,501. The new deaths were 6 men and 7 women listed in the following age ranges: 40-49 (2); 50-59 (3); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (1) and 80+ (6).

On Saturday, 666 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 99,829, up from Thursday (99,164). Total recovered cases are now at 92,595, up from Thursday (91,980).

Active cases are now at 5,733, up from Thursday (5,696).

Current hospitalizations are at 282, down from Thursday (297). Total hospitalizations are at 5,702, up from Thursday (5,672).

Total persons negative is now at 274,117, up from Thursday (273,476).

There were 1,307 new persons tested reported on Saturday. Saturday’s new person tested positivity rate is 50.9%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 17%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 15%.

44 South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 13 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 9 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Thursday, 11,713 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 13,612 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 25,325 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.