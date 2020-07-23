COVID-19 in South Dakota: 66 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 121; Active cases at 808

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased by two on Thursday, according to the state health department.

Two more deaths brought the death toll from the virus to 121. One new death was a man and one was a woman. The age range for both deaths was 80+ years-old. One was listed in Pennington County and one was listed in Lake County.

A total of 66 new positive coronavirus cases were reported Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 8,143, up from Thursday (8,077). Total recoveries increased to 7,214, up 55 from Thursday (7,159).

Active cases are at 808, up from Thursday (799). In South Dakota, 65/66 counties have now reported at least one positive case. Harding County is the lone county without reporting a positive case.

Current hospitalizations are at 50, down from Thursday (56). Total hospitalizations increased to 792, up from Thursday (790).

Total negative tests increased to 94,393, up from Thursday (92,981).

After surpassing 100,000 total reported tests performed on Wednesday, a total of 1,478 new tests were reported Thursday.