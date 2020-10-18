COVID-19 in South Dakota: 658 total new cases; Death toll rises to 323; Active cases at 8,012

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota surpassed 8,000 on Sunday, as eight new deaths due to the virus were announced by the state department of health.

The death toll in South Dakota rose to 323. The eight new deaths included four men and four women. One death was listed in the 40-49 age range, four in the 50-59 age range, one in the 60-69 age range, one in the 70-79 age range and one listed as 80+. The deaths were listed in the following counties: Bennett (1), Meade (1), Minnehaha (2), Moody (1), Pennington (1) and Roberts County (2).

There have been 100 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

On Sunday, 658 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 33,269 up from Saturday (32,611). Total recovered cases is now at 24,934, up 406 from Saturday (24,528).

Active cases increased to 8,012 from Saturday’s 7,768.

Current hospitalizations are now at 300, up from Saturday (295). Total hospitalizations are at 2,119, up from Saturday (2,077).

Total persons tested negative is at 197,778, up from Saturday (196,593).

There were 1,843 new persons tested reported on Sunday.