COVID-19 in South Dakota: 65 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,778; Active cases at 2,828

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota remain below 3,000, as no new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

2,828 active cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Monday.

According to the latest update, 65 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 108,315, up from Sunday (108,250). Total recovered cases are now at 103,709, up from Sunday (103,639).

No new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota were reported on Monday. The death toll remains at 1,778.

Current hospitalizations are at 126, up from Sunday (125). Total hospitalizations are at 6,294.

Total persons negative is now at 294,568, from Sunday (294,363,).

There were 270 new persons tested reported on Monday. Monday’s new person tested positivity rate is 24%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.9%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 10.2%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Monday, 47,455 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 53,593 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 71,362 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 13,545 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 16,141 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.