COVID-19 in South Dakota: 65 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 75; Active cases at 924

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health has released new coronavirus numbers for the state on Sunday.

There were 65 new COVID-19 positive cases announced on Sunday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 5,898, up from Saturday (5,833). Total recoveries are at 4,899, up 71 from Saturday (4,828).    

Active cases in South Dakota are at 924, down 6 from Saturday (930). 

There are 87 people currently in the hospital for COVID-19, up two from Saturday (85). Total hospitalizations are at 539, up 8 from Friday (531). 

Deaths during the pandemic remain at 75 on Sunday.

Negative tests are at 59,421, up 741 from Saturday (58,680).

