COVID-19 in South Dakota: 65 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 135; Active cases at 946

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has surpassed 9,000 total positive coronavirus cases, according to the latest update from the state department of health.

On Monday, 65 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 9,020, up from Sunday (8,955). There are now 7,939 recoveries, 30 more than Sunday (7,909).

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 946 from Sunday (911).

Related Content South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 daily test results

There are 39 current hospitalizations for South Dakota residents up from Sunday (35). Total hospitalizations increased to 838, up from Sunday (835).

The death toll remained at 135.

There has now been 105,628 people who have tested negative for the disease. There were 695 test results reported on Monday.