COVID-19 in South Dakota: 65 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 135; Active cases at 946

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has surpassed 9,000 total positive coronavirus cases, according to the latest update from the state department of health.

On Monday, 65 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 9,020, up from Sunday (8,955). There are now 7,939 recoveries, 30 more than Sunday (7,909).

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 946 from Sunday (911).

There are 39 current hospitalizations for South Dakota residents up from Sunday (35). Total hospitalizations increased to 838, up from Sunday (835).

The death toll remained at 135.

There has now been 105,628 people who have tested negative for the disease. There were 695 test results reported on Monday.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests