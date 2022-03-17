SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported one COVID-19 death on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,871, up from Wednesday (2,870). The new death was a man in the 80+ range from Pennington County.

Active cases are now at 2,635, down from Wednesday (2,679).

For the week of March 7, 34 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 65 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Wednesday (69). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,671 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 50 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 236,797, up from Wednesday (236,750). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 4.7% for March 9-15.

The number of recovered cases is at 231,291.

There have been 1,678 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 861.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 71.50% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.63% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 32.54% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 673,113 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 469,188 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,627 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 174,458 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 258,236 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 117,406 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 90,350 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,680 have received a Janssen booster.