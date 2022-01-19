COVID-19 in South Dakota: 6,483 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,573; Active cases at 32,761

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are currently 32,761 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, up from 28,813 on Tuesday.

The numbers reported on Wednesday include data from Friday, January 14 at 1 p.m. to Tuesday, January 18 at 1 p.m.

With 13 new deaths reported on Wednesday, the death toll is now at 2,573. The new deaths include eight men and five women. New deaths were reported in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 50-59 (3); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (3); 80+ (5).

On Wednesday, the number of Omicron cases in the state is at 112, up from 27.

There have been 1,312 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

There are now 392 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from Tuesday (348). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 9,577 total people who have been hospitalized.

65 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 38.6% for Jan. 10 – 16.

On Wednesday, 6,483 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 211,885, up from Tuesday (205,402). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 69.07% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.52% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 29.13% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 638,275 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 449,904 of the Moderna vaccine and 36,457 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 169,989 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 246,951 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 105,110 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 81,393 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,398 have received a Janssen booster.