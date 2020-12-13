COVID-19 in South Dakota: 632 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,259; Active cases decrease to 12,747

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — 16 COVID-19 deaths were reported as new confirmed cases and active cases decreased in Sunday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,259. There have been 313 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were 11 men and 5 women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 70-79 (2); and 80+ (13).

On Sunday , 632 new coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 91,038, up from Saturday (89,672). Total recovered cases are now at 77,032, up from Saturday (76,247).

Active cases are now at 12,747, down from Saturday (12,917).

Current hospitalizations are now at 436, down from Friday(452). Total hospitalizations are now at 5,174, up from Saturday (5,125).

Total persons tested negative is now at 260,818, up from Saturday (259,808).

There were 1,010 new persons tested reported on Saturday. Saturday’s new person tested positivity rate is 62%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 10.4%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.2%.

Only seven of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as not having “substantial” community spread.