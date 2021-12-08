COVID-19 in South Dakota: 627 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,384; Active cases at 7,752

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 627 new total COVID-19 cases reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 170,416, up from Tuesday (169,789).

The number of active cases reported on Wednesday is at 7,752, up from Tuesday (7,647).

There were 9 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,384.

Current hospitalizations are at 267, up from Tuesday (250). Total hospitalizations are at 8,628, up from Tuesday (8,599).

Total recovered cases are now at 160,280, up from Tuesday (159,767).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,743,798 total tests reported as of Wednesday, up 5,257 from 1,738,541 total tests reported Tuesday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 15.8% for Nov. 30 – Dec. 6.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 63 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,096 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

As of Wednesday, 65.54% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 54.33% have completed the vaccination series. 17.81% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 580,643 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 417,303 of the Moderna vaccine and 34,378 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 167,735 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 235,027 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 76,674 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 59,780 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 1,645 have received a Janssen booster.