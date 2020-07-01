Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 62 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 93; Active cases at 800

Coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus in South Dakota is now at 93, according to Wednesday’s report from the South Dakota Department of Health. 

The two new deaths include one woman and one man. One person was in the 40-49 year age range and one person was in the 70-79 year age range. Minnehaha and Buffalo Counties each had one new death.

There were 62 new positive cases announced Wednesday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 6,826. Total recoveries increased to 5,933 with 61 new recoveries announced, up from Tuesday (5,872). 

Active cases are now at 800, down from Tuesday (801). Current hospitalizations are at 65, which is up three from Tuesday. Total hospitalizations are at 674, up eight from Tuesday.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 74,117 negative test results reported as of Wednesday, up from Tuesday (73,324). There were a total of 855 tests reported Wednesday, which brought June’s total test numbers to nearly 37,000.

