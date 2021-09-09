COVID-19 in South Dakota: 619 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,079; Active cases at 6,750

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 600 new COVID-19 cases were reported in South Dakota on Thursday.

There were 619 new total cases reported on Thursday. The state’s total case count is now at 136,157, up from Wednesday (135,538).

While the difference in the total case count reported Thursday and Wednesday equals 619, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (442) and antigen, or new probable, cases (178), there were 620 new cases.

Active cases are now at 6,750, up from Wednesday (6,507).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,079, up from Wednesday (2,077). One death was a man in the 70-79 age group; the other was a man in the 80+ age group. The new deaths were reported from Beadle and Pennington Counties.

Current hospitalizations are at 207, down from Wednesday (210). Total hospitalizations are now at 6,998, up from Wednesday (6,976).

Total recovered cases are now at 127,328, up from Wednesday (126,954). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 14.7% for September 1 through September 7.

The state health department has removed the “total persons negative” column from its COVID-19 Dashboard Tables tab. DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli told KELOLAND News the department will provide a “Total Persons Tested” and “Total Tests Reported” table each month. South Dakota Department of Health to report persons tested, total tests for COVID-19 in monthly report.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,405,432 total tests reported as of Thursday, up 6,250 from 1,399,182 total tests reported as of Wednesday.

55 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

The total number of cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota jumped by more than 50 on Thursday for a total of 199.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Thursday, 62.69% of the population 12-year-olds and above has received at least one dose while 57.01% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 422,257 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 312,404 of the Moderna vaccine and 27,025 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 150,457 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 200,629 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

The number of people who completed the Pfizer vaccine went up by 428 patients; 162 people completed the Moderna vaccine series.