COVID-19 in South Dakota: 617 total new cases; Death toll remains at 286; Active cases at 5,865

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota are nearing 6,000, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Sunday, 617 total new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 28,564, up from Saturday (27,947). Total recovered cases are now at 22,413, up 285 from Saturday (22,128).

Active cases went up to another daily record of 5,865, up from Saturday (5,533).

The death toll from COVID-19 remains at 286.

On Wednesday, the DOH added “probable cases” to case counts. A probable case includes persons with positive antigen test for SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. There were 75 “probable cases” announced with 542 new confirmed cases. Confirmed cases are people with positive RT-PCR tests. There are 28,564 total cases (27,943 confirmed cases and 621 probable cases).

Current hospitalizations is now at 266, down from Saturday (267). Total hospitalizations is now at 1,866, up from Saturday (1,829).

Total persons tested negative is now at 189,547, up from Saturday (188,538).

There were 1,626 new persons tested reported on Sunday, down from Saturday (2,332).