COVID-19 in South Dakota: 615 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,355; Active cases at 7,416

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were 615 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, bringing the state’s total case count to 167,759, up from Wednesday (167,144).

The number of active cases reported on Thursday is at 7,416, up from Wednesday (7,222).

There were 6 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,355.

Current hospitalizations are at 248, down from Wednesday (249). Total hospitalizations are at 8,490, up from Wednesday (8,468).

Total recovered cases are now at 157,988, up from Wednesday (157,573).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,721,146 total tests reported as of Thursday, up 4,516 from 1,716,630 total tests reported Wednesday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 16.2% for Nov. 24 – 30.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 60 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,084 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH announced changes to how it reports vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard as of Monday, October 14. It now includes a breakout of how many people have received booster doses. Due to data clean-up efforts, the percentages of people who’ve received one dose or completed the series have changed. Find the DOH explanation in this story.

On Wednesday, November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

As of Thursday, 65% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 53.73% have completed the vaccination series. 15.70% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 568,119 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 408,963 of the Moderna vaccine and 33,863 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 167,323 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 231,641 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 70,309 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 53,427 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 1,418 have received a Janssen booster.