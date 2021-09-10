COVID-19 in South Dakota: 615 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,084; Active cases at 7,032

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 600 new COVID-19 cases were reported in South Dakota on Friday as active cases passed 7,000.

There were 615 new total cases reported on Friday. The state’s total case count is now at 136,772, up from Thursday (136,157).

Active cases are now at 7,032, up from Thursday (6,750). The active case total hasn’t been above 7,000 since December 26, 2020.

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,084, up five from Thursday (2,079). The deaths include one woman and four men in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 60-69 (3); 70-79 (1). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Meade (1), Minnehaha (1) and Pennington (3).

Current hospitalizations are at 203, down from Thursday (207). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,020, up from Thursday (6,998).

Total recovered cases are now at 127,656, up from Thursday (127,328). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 14.2% for September 2 through September 8.

The state health department has removed the “total persons negative” column from its COVID-19 Dashboard Tables tab. DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli told KELOLAND News the department will provide a “Total Persons Tested” and “Total Tests Reported” table each month. South Dakota Department of Health to report persons tested, total tests for COVID-19 in monthly report.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,412,254 total tests reported as of Friday, up 6,822 from 1,405,432 total tests reported on Thursday.

55 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

The total number of cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring is at 199.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Friday, 62.76% of the population 12-year-olds and above has received at least one dose while 57.08% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 423,050 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 312,601 of the Moderna vaccine and 27,073 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 150,568 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 200,991 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

The number of people who completed the Pfizer vaccine went up by 362 patients; 111 people completed the Moderna vaccine series.