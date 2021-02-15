COVID-19 in South Dakota: 61 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,844; Active cases at 2,092

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 61 new COVID-19 cases.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 1,844.

According to the latest update, 61 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 110,376, from Sunday (110,315).

Total recovered cases are now at 106,440, from Sunday (106,398).

Active cases are now at 2,092, up from Sunday (2,073).

Current hospitalizations are at 86, down from Sunday (87). Total hospitalizations are at 6,446.

Total persons negative is now at 303,408, from Sunday (303,133).

There were 336 new persons tested reported on Monday. Monday’s new person tested positivity rate is 18.1%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 6.5%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 6.6%.

As of Monday, 72,586 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 81,962 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 103,895 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 26,895 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 22,992 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.