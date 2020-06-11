Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 62 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 73; Active cases at 928

This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: The South Dakota Department of Health reports 62 new cases of COVID-19.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of active cases of COIVD-19 in South Dakota are dropping, while four new deaths were reported on Thursday.

There were 62 new COVID-19 positive cases announced on Thursday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 5,665, up from Wednesday (5,604). Total recoveries are at 4,664, up 91 from Wednesday (4,573).    

Active cases in South Dakota are at 928, down 34 from Wednesday (962). 

There are 87 people currently in the hospital for COVID-19, down 14 from Wednesday (101). Total hosptializations are at 514, up from Wednesday (503). 

Deaths during the pandemic now stand at 73. The latest deaths reported include two men and two women. The victims include one in the 40-49 year age group one in the 50-59 year age group and two in the 80 and older age group. Counties reporting the latest deaths include Brown, Minnehaha, Pennington and Union.

Negative tests are at 59,079, up 998 from Wednesday (55,081). 

