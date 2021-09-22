COVID-19 in South Dakota: 604 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,109; Active cases at 7,714

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 600 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

With 604 new total COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, the state’s total case count is now at 141,745, up from Tuesday (141,141).

Active cases are now at 7,714, up from Tuesday (7,636).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,109, up one from Tuesday (2,108). The death was a man in the 60-69 age range reported from Pennington County.

Current hospitalizations are at 226, down from Tuesday (236). Total hospitalizations are now at 7,244, up from Tuesday (7,213).

Total recovered cases are now at 131,922, up from Tuesday (131,397). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.4% for September 13.8 through September 20.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,466,215 total tests reported as of Wednesday, up 7,222 from 1,458,993 total tests reported Tuesday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 58 are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are 326 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Wednesday, 64% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.04% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 432,536 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 315,406 of the Moderna vaccine and 27,784 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 151,970 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna, an increase of 90 over the previous report. 206,004 persons have received two doses of Pfizer, up 371 people.