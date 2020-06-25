COVID-19 in South Dakota: 60 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 87; Active cases at 800

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus is up to 87, with three new deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday.

The new listings are two women and one man. The three new deaths are reported out of Pennington County, Minnehaha County, and Faulk County.

There were 60 new COVID-19 positive cases announced on Thursday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 6,479, up from Wednesday (6,419). Total recoveries are at 5,592, up 38 from Wednesday (5,554).

Active cases are now at 800, up from Wednesday (781).

Current hospitalizations are now at 79, down from Wednesday (81). Total hospitalizations increased to 632, three more than Wednesday (629).

There were 69,375 negative test results announced, up from Wednesday (68,658).