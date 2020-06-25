1  of  2
Breaking News
DOH: South Dakota sees first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 60 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 87; Active cases at 800

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 60 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 87; Active cases at 800

Coronavirus

by: Marissa Lute

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus is up to 87, with three new deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday.

The new listings are two women and one man. The three new deaths are reported out of Pennington County, Minnehaha County, and Faulk County.

There were 60 new COVID-19 positive cases announced on Thursday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 6,479, up from Wednesday (6,419). Total recoveries are at 5,592, up 38 from Wednesday (5,554).    

Active cases are now at 800, up from Wednesday (781). 

Current hospitalizations are now at 79, down from Wednesday (81). Total hospitalizations increased to 632, three more than Wednesday (629). 

There were 69,375 negative test results announced, up from Wednesday (68,658). 

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 
More Contests