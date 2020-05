SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Positive cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota are now at 3,792 with 60 new positive cases reported on Thursday.

Active cases in the state are now at 1,312, down 14 from Wednesday (1,326). 2,437 patients have recovered; that’s up 70 from Wednesday’s total (2,367).

Deaths from COVID-19 are at 43, with four deaths in Minnehaha County reported on Thursday.

85 people are currently hospitalized; a total of 290 patients have needed to be hospitalized during the pandemic.