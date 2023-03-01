SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up six to 3,181. The new deaths include four men and two women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (1); 80+ (2). Deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Brown, Custer, Hughes, Lake and Minnehaha.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Active cases are now at 617, down from the week before (714). There were 839 new cases reported in the past week.

As of October 5, 2022, the DOH has updated its COVID-19 dashboard weekly on Wednesdays. The information on community spread is no longer available on the South Dakota DOH page; instead, users are directed to the CDC tracker.

There are 78 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from last week (75). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 12,539 total people who have been hospitalized.

The state’s total case count is now at 278,489, up from last week (277,651). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 274,691.

The DOH now directs users to the CDC page for vaccination information.