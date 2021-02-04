COVID-19 in South Dakota: 6 new deaths reported; 174 new total cases; Active cases at 2,517

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The South Dakota Department of Health reported 6 new deaths due to COVID-19, as active cases have dropped below 2,600 on Thursday.

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota are at 2,517 on Thursday, according to data reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

According to the latest update, 174 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 108,813 up from Wednesday (108,639). Total recovered cases are now at 104,508 up from Wednesday (104,305).

The death toll is now at 1,788. The new deaths reported include two men and four women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (2); 70-79 (1); 80+ (3).

Current hospitalizations are at 126, down from Wednesday (133). Total hospitalizations are at 6,334.

Total persons negative is now at 296,591, up from Wednesday (295,728).

There were 1,037 new persons tested reported on Thursday. Thursday’s new person tested positivity rate is 16.7%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.6%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.3%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Thursday, 51,633 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 58,053 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 76,454 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 15,995 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 17,237 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.