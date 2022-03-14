SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported six COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,859, up from Friday (2,853). The new deaths were two men and four women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 50-59 (2); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (1); 80+ (1). Counties reporting new deaths include Hughes, Lake, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Roberts and Todd.

Active cases are now at 2,919, down from Friday (3,016).

For the week of March 14, 20 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 88 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Friday (88). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,646 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 46 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 236,648, up from Friday (236,602). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 5.2% for March 4-10.

The number of recovered cases is at 230,870.

There have been 1,669 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 719.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 71.43% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.55% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 32.41% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 672,042 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 468,750 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,592 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 174,368 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 257,878 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 117,038 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 90,135 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,668 have received a Janssen booster.