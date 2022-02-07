SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,691, up from Friday (2,687). The new deaths include three males and one female in the following age ranges: 1 in the 30-39, 1 in the 60-69, 1 in the 70-79, 1 in the 80+. New deaths were reported in Clay (1), Minnehaha (2) and Pennington (1) Counties.

All 66 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 340 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Friday (354). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,240 total people who have been hospitalized.

On Monday, the DOH overview reported 597 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case count to 230,834, up from Friday (230,240). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

As of Feb. 3, the DOH has combined antigen and PCR COVID-19 numbers to list a total number of confirmed (PCR) and probable (antigen) cases. KELOLAND had combined the PCR and antigen results prior to this for reporting the total number of new cases, but we did previously track the separated antigen and PCR cases.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 26.4% for Jan. 28 – Feb. 3.

Active cases are now at 23,105, down from Friday (25,052).

The number of recovered cases is at 205,038.

There have been 1,420 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of 91. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

There are 302 Omicron cases.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 70.23% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 57.44% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 30.90% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 656,984 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 460,633 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,109 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 172,185 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 252,542 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 112,002 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 86,592 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,583 have received a Janssen booster.