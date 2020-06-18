COVID-19 in South Dakota: 59 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 78; Active cases at 810

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health has released new COVID-19 case numbers for Thursday.

There were 59 new positive coronavirus cases announced Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 6,109, up from Wednesday (6,050). Total recoveries are now at 5,221, up from Wednesday (5,143).

Active cases are at 810, down 19 from Wednesday (829).

Current hospitalizations are at 93, up from Wednesday (91). Cumulative hospitalizations are at 585, up from Wednesday (570).

78 people have died from COVID-19, the same as on Wednesday.

There are now 64,244 negative tests, up from Wednesday (62,938).