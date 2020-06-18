Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 59 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 78; Active cases at 810

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 59 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 78; Active cases at 810

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health has released new COVID-19 case numbers for Thursday.

There were 59 new positive coronavirus cases announced Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 6,109, up from Wednesday (6,050). Total recoveries are now at 5,221, up from Wednesday (5,143). 

Active cases are at 810, down 19 from Wednesday (829). 

Current hospitalizations are at 93, up from Wednesday (91). Cumulative hospitalizations are at 585, up from Wednesday (570). 

78 people have died from COVID-19, the same as on Wednesday.

There are now 64,244 negative tests, up from Wednesday (62,938).

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests