COVID-19 in South Dakota: 59 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 146; Active cases at 1,146

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For the third day in a row, active coronavirus cases increased in South Dakota, according to the latest report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Monday, 59 new coronavirus cases were announced. South Dakota is now at 9,663 total positive cases, up from Sunday (9,605). There have been 8,371 total recovered cases in South Dakota with 37 new recoveries from Sunday (8,334). A positive case moves from active to recovered status based on CDC guidelines for removal from isolation.

Active cases continued to increase on Monday to 1,146, up from Sunday (1,125).

Current hospitalizations are 63, up from Sunday (55). Total hospitalizations are at 882, up from Sunday (876).

The death toll remains at 146.

A total of 111,814 people have tested negative, up from Sunday (111,292). There were 581 test results announced on Monday.