COVID-19 in South Dakota: 59 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 136; Active cases at 935

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus increased by one to 136 on Tuesday in South Dakota, according to state health officials.

The new death was listed as a man in the 80+ age range.

On Tuesday, there were 59 new positive cases of COVID-19 announced, bringing the state’s total to 9,079, up from Monday (9,020). There have now been 8,008 recovered cases, 69 more than Monday (7,939).

The South Dakota Department of Health’s updated dashboard calls cases — “persons who meet confirmed or probably case definition according to the national surveillance case definition for COVID-19. A positive case moves from active to recovered status based on the CDC guidelines for removal from isolation.”

Of the 59 new positive cases, 25 are Minnehaha County residents.

Active cases decreased to 935 from Monday (946).

Current hospitalizations are at 42, up from Monday (39). Total hospitalizations increased to 846 from Monday (838).

There have now been 106,302 negative persons tested in South Dakota, up from Monday (105,628). There were 733 new test results reported on Tuesday.